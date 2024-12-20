More students means more room needed at the Vernon Christian School

Photo: VCS

Vernon's largest private school is getting even bigger.

Enrolment at the Vernon Christian School is near capacity, with student numbers increasing by 50 per cent over the past decade.

The school is home to 470 Kindergarten to Grade 12 students and that means more space is needed to meet the ongoing demand. The new spaces will include a high school gymnasium, additional classrooms, as well as parking and traffic access off of Pleasant Valley Road.

“Following a feasibility study and extensive long-range site planning, the school is preparing to make way for more students with a goal to break ground during the summer of 2025,” said Matt Driediger, VCS principal.

At their recent AGM, the school's society voted almost unanimously in favour of moving forward with the building project. Funding will be through a combination of mortgage financing and charitable donations. A major capital campaign is also currently underway.

The project will address key areas where the school is currently experiencing the most constraints.

The high school will finally have a dedicated gymnasium. The current elementary gym will serve the school’s K-6 students, and all students will have many added opportunities for physical health and fitness.

Classroom spaces will be added and a traffic congestion solution is a much-needed addition, which is magnified during school pick-up and drop-off times.

These new spaces will serve the school well in the short to medium term and efforts are underway to plan for the long term. The process has included engineering the expansion to be able to accommodate future additions.

“Our grandparents founded the school back in the '70s. Our parents expanded it. Now it’s up to us to look forward and give our children and grandchildren a place to learn and flourish for years to come”, said Gregg Douma, VCS board chair and alumni member.

VCS has long been a space where community groups can gather through facility-use agreements and special-event rentals.

A high school gymnasium, which community groups can readily access, will see long-term benefits to the North Okanagan.

Currently, the school can only accommodate roughly 10 per cent of all rental requests.

Vehicle traffic along Pleasant Valley Road has gotten much busier due to the growth of the school and surrounding community. The school’s solution to address traffic congestion during drop-off and pick-up times will have major benefits on local traffic and for neighbouring properties.

The school did not elaborate on what that solution is in a press release.

Vernon Christian School hopes to break ground by the summer of 2025. But before that happens, approximately $1 million needs to be raised.

Anyone interested in supporting the project, or being a corporate sponsor, can email [email protected] or click here.