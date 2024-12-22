Vernon Silver Star Quilters donate to three local groups

Photo: Courtney King VSSQ President Julie Glinsbockel and Constable Nick Reimann.

The Vernon Silver Star Quilters Autumn Sale raised money for several local organizations.

Proceeds from 2024/23 sales collected $750 which will go to three community groups: Cops For Kids, Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, and BGC-O (Boys and Girls Club – Okanagan)

Each group received a cheque for $250.

In addition to the monetary donations, VSSQ gifts approximately 130 quilts each year to community groups. These gifts are distributed to various organizations including Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Vernon Friendship Center (prenatal program), Vernon Health Unit, NOYFS, Seniors Complex Care homes, North Okanagan Hospice and occasionally to schools and church Christmas hampers.

The next VSSQ show, Quilters’ Are Peacemakers, with be held at Vernon Recreation Centre Sept. 26 to 27, 2025.

There be more than 200 quilts to view as well as a gift shop, tea room and merchant mall.