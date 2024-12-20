Vernon judge sends man to jail for loaded pistol in man purse at Status Nightclub

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

A man who carried a loaded pistol in his "murse" while at Vernon’s Status Nightclub was sentenced to 30-months jail time.

In a judgement yesterday, provincial court Judge David Patterson sentenced Jesse James Monteith, 23, to jail time for possessing a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm – a charge he’d previously pleaded guilty to.

The charge stems from an incident on April 9, 2023 where Mounties were called to Status Night Club for a report of a man with a handgun.

Court documents say in the smoke pit, a man opened his Louis Vuitton murse (man purse), and showed someone a handgun, saying it was real.

Police arrived and identified the man with the gun as Monteith, upon his arrest officers found a 9-mm calibre Glock 17 pistol, $2,055 cash and Monteith’s Canadian passport inside his murse.

“The pistol was seized and made safe. It was loaded when seized with a 9-mm cartridge in the chamber and a further 17 rounds of 9 mm ammunition in the overcapacity magazine,” reads court documents.

Cops later determined the gun was legal in Canada, but Monteith was not the legal owner, nor did he have a firearms licence. The investigation also found Monteith had no legal way of acquiring the gun, the registered owner of the gun did not report it stolen.

Court documents say the pistol was connected to a 2020 “straw purchaser” out of Kelowna – a person who legally buys a firearm then illegally sells it without reporting the transaction.

“Straw purchasers may not be involved in other crimes themselves, but the guns they give away or sell are used in all types of crime, including shootings, robberies, home invasions and murders,” reads the judgement.

Monteith said he had the pistol in Status because he was “trying to appear cool and tough” – something court documents say would not require ammunition for the pistol to achieve.

Monteith was sentenced to 30 months in jail, and was handed a minimum 10-year firearm prohibition and ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.