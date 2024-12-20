City of Vernon parking passes must now be purchased online for 2025

Photo: Darren Handschuh

The City of Vernon is reminding residents there is a new way to purchase parking passes for 2025.

All permits must now be purchased online using the HotSpot parking app.

Parking permits for downtown city surface lots and the parkade will be available for purchase starting Jan. 1.

Permit sale dates:

Annual permits: Available Jan. 1 to 15, 2025, starting at 10 a.m.

Monthly permits: Available on the first day of each month, except for January 2025, when they will be available starting Jan. 4.

People can purchase up to three permits using a single HotSpot account.

If a person need nine permits, they will need to create three separate HotSpot accounts – one account for every three permits.

“This approach ensures fair access by giving more people the opportunity to purchase permits, rather than allowing a single account to secure a large number at once,” the city said in a press release.

Hang Tags: Permits require a hang tag to be displayed on your vehicle dashboard. Tags can be picked up at city hall the business day after purchase. Valid ID is required for pick-up.

To protect your information, download the HotSpot app only from official sources like the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Set up your HotSpot account ahead of time and add your vehicle and payment details to make the process easier.

For more information, including maps of parking locations and frequently asked questions, click here.