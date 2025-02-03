Enterprize Challenge registration closing soon for another year of the North Okanagan business bootcamp

Photo: Castanet file photo Jenna Smith at the 2024 Enterprize Challenge pitch competition

Registration for the next iteration of the Enterprize Challenge is closing soon – and Community Futures is giving an update on the top three winners of the 2024 business bootcamp.

Sage Dental Hygiene owner Jenna Smith says she’s been overwhelmed in the best way possible since taking first place in the competition in May 2024. Sage Dental provides in-room dental care at senior’s homes, mostly for those with mobility challenges and dementia.

The dental service has earned contracts at several long-term care homes, including a handful run by Interior Health in Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kamloops.

“It is really heart- warming. It’s so nice to have had something I absolutely believed in come to fruition,” said Smith.

The second-place winners Precious Gatpandan and RJ San Jose have named their business Errands and Beyond. The business works with seniors who need a helping hand for their personal, household or business needs.

Gatpandan handles the administrative and marketing needs of the business, while San Jose does the hands-on work, often renovations and handyman support in basements, bathrooms and kitchens.

Since May, their client base has grown, and now includes everyone from homeowners and rental property owners to property managers and businesses. They’ve also earned the maintenance contract for the CF North Okanagan-led housing project for medical students.

“The clients just keep coming and we are happy. RJ has such a sense of pride in his projects. We feel very grateful when we hear kind words from our clients that they are thankful we could help them out.”

The third place winner, Gaby Flores and her dietary sensitive business Baking Time, says she now rents use of a commercial kitchen and is running her business full-time, selling treats at local markets and cafés, and filling personalized orders.

“People say, ‘Oh my gosh, we love you. We can’t find baking like this’,” said Flores about her gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan baked goods.

“The support at the markets has been great, especially Armstrong. There were so many Christmas markets in November. I didn’t get a lot of sleep but I’m enjoying being a part of the community.”

The Enterprize Challenge is for aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs, and offers business workshops, mentorship and a Dragon’s Den-style pitch competition with the chance to win thousands in prizes.

Registration for Enterprize Challenge 2025 closes on Feb. 7, and the final pitch event takes place on May 8, 2025, at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre, more information is available online.