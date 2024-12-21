'Complex, convoluted' legal dispute over Vernon property ruled on by BC Supreme Court

Photo: The Canadian Press

A lengthy legal battle involving a Vernon property was before the BC Supreme Court this month.

The court proceedings between plaintiff SWS Marketing Inc., and defendants Odin Zavier, Thane Lanz, Randall Rogiani, Eduardo Soto, Gary Mythen, Sacha Elez, Burt Petersen, Charlene Petersen, Fan Jin, Gordon Lemon, Doris Lanz, Joseph Lanz, The Owners Strata Plan Kas 1886 and nine unnamed tenants has been before the courts in one form or another for eight years.

“As noted by the defendants, this action is 'complex, convoluted, and part of a lengthy legal battle between the plaintiffs and various defendants, over a number of different actions,'” said a published report from BC Supreme Court Justice Emily Burke.

“The history between the parties, and other third parties, is extended and tortured. The chronology in the appellants’ factum is 13 pages long. That chronology is then followed by a further dozen pages of facts which are supported by some 75 footnotes."

Court documents point to numerous back-and-forths between the parties.

"The respondents’ factum also describes the dozen or so judgments of the trial court and of this Court that have addressed different disputes between the parties, or at least some of them, and that provide an ever-evolving chronology of these disputes.”

The legal action centres on several housing units in Vernon.

According to Burke's ruling, the defendants argue it is essential the property be sold, as this will be better for both the parties and the court. Given that 12 new actions regarding the Vernon Property have been filed since Justice Adair’s judgment in 2022, the defendants say that judicial economy and the best interests of the parties — who are presently mired in dispute and the continuing need to pay legal fees — both lend support to the properties’ sale.

“As the properties have been listed together as a package of 14 since October 2022 and have not yet sold, the defendant owners argue it is now time to allow individual listings of the properties in order for the disputes between the parties to end,” the ruling said.

According to Burke's ruling, SWS says there is no evidence that allowing the units to be listed individually would assist in selling the units and that it would in fact make the matter worse.

SWS says the defendants are attempting to vary the Adair Order, in which the manifest intent of the court was already reflected — that is, “to give SWS conduct of sale…and full authority in the management and control of the business of the joint venture.”

SWS submits that only SWS can apply for “directions” from the court, as they alone have conduct of sale. SWS relies on the fact that this aspect of the Adair Order was not by consent, and that the order specifically provided that “the Vernon property will be sold as a package with all 14 strata lots.”

However, Burke ruled “This Court has jurisdiction to amend the entered Adair Order at issue to reflect the individual sale of the units. The court orders that the units may be marketed and sold individually, but suspends this order for 12 months due to recent rezoning which may make it more advantageous for the units to be sold as a group.”

