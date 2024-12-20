Price of gas takes 11 cent a litre jump in Vernon

Photo: The Canadian Press

Just in time for Christmas, gas companies have let loose their inner Scrooge and cranked up the price at the pump in Vernon.

The price of a litre of gas jumped 11 cents overnight, with most stations coming in at 162.9 cents litre.

According to gasbuddy.com, the two Vernon Super Save stations are at 159.9, up from 151.9 a couple of days ago.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the price in Kelowna was all over the map with a litre of the liquid gold selling for 147.9 to 162.9.

The price of gas also varied in Kamloops, with stations charging between 151.9 and 163.9.

In Penticton, the majority of stations were selling petrol for 158.9 cents a litre.

And once again, despite have a region-specific transportation tax on gas, Vancouver is only marginally more expensive than the Okanagan, with big city drivers paying between 165.9 and 171.9 a litre.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price of gas in the province is 163.9.

And as always, Calgary motorists have all of B.C. beat at 146.9 cents a litre.