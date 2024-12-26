Greater Vernon Cultural Centre costing city estimated $46 million

Ben Low-On

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. Today, for our Vernon Politics Story of the Year, we look back at the Regional District of North Okanagan approving additional funding for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre without voter assent.

After years of budget increases and project rejigs, the Greater Vernon Culture Centre is finally moving forward in 2024 – after the Regional District of North Okanagan agreed to borrow money from itself to keep the project alive.

The need for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre (GVCC) was first realized in 2016 and handling of the project was mainly done through the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee before being formerly passed by the RDNO board of directors.

The project was first approved in 2018 via referendum – the 45,000 square-foot centre was to have a $40 million price tag, funded by borrowing $25 million and the remaining $15 million to come from senior government-level grants.

In 2021, the public learned grants were unsuccessful and plans were put in motion for a "scaled-down" version of the centre, with an aim to reduce the total project cost.

The amount being borrowed jumped to $28 million in 2022 to accommodate inflation and rising costs – it was approved using an Alternative Approval Process where residents only vote if they disagree with a project, unless 10% of the population votes no, approval is presumed.

“It wasn't really adding real money to the project,” said Greater Vernon Advisory Committee chair, Bob Fleming.

In 2024, the GVCC total cost is estimated at $46 million, and the RDNO was left with a $13-million shortfall that would not be met by fundraising alone.

“Fundraising and grant applications had not been yielding what we needed. So the City of Vernon, the District of Coldstream and the two electrical areas contributed to the land cost, but we were still seeking more money to close the construction gap,” said Fleming about the need for more funds.

To bridge that gap, the RDNO recently approved borrowing an additional $5 million from its own reserve to be paid back in five years. By borrowing the funds from itself short term, the RDNO avoided going back to tax payers for a third round of voter assent.

RDNO staff reports said an Alternative Approval Process would have cost $10,000 and a referendum would have cost $75,000 to complete.

“I think the fact that it looks like by going through this process, we have brought the project to a point where it can actually proceed,” said Fleming.

“If fundraising is more successful, that will reduce the impact on taxpayers.”

The RDNO still has grant applications in with the federal government.

The remaining $8 million left from the $13 million shortfall will be coming out of taxpayers pockets.

For both the long-term and short-term borrowing amounts, plus the $8 million, the RDNO expects taxes to be raised by $85 per year for each household for 2025 through 2032. That number is expected to be lowered to $57 for 2033 through 2047.

Fleming said the project has been well supported by the community.

Construction of the cultural centre is expected to go through the next two years, with an estimated opening date in 2027.