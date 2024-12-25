Downtown Vernon Association reflects on successful year

Photo: DVA

The Downtown Vernon Association says 2024 was "a great year of evolution.”

With many businesses feeling like the parking situation has been costing them customers. The DVA successfully lobbied to Vernon City Council for two additional free parking days in the Business Improvement Area.

This was the first update to the agreement in three years.

“This aligns nicely with our members wanting to implement free parking on a more regular basis,” said executive director of the DVA, Keelan Murtagh.

The association also held 26 events throughout the year, which Murtagh says “reinforces downtown’s role as a vibrant community hub.”

The DVA also tackled many issues throughout the year. They hosted a successful community clean up that removed 1,200 pounds of garbage from the downtown core.

“This reflects the DVA's commitment to a clean and inviting environment,” said Murtagh.

The association also removed 28 graffiti tags across the downtown core, “preserving downtown’s aesthetic appeal.

Murtagh says 2025 is the year the DVA will figure out how to apply the 2900 Plaza idea throughout the downtown core.

The 2900 Plaza closes off the 2900 block of 30th Avenue to vehicles for the summer – and opens it up to pedestrians. The DVA brings out picnic tables, games and more for people to enjoy. As well as live music played everyday.

The wrapped up early in 2023 due to wildfires in the surrounding area, and paused for 2024.

The DVA received feedback from Vernon residents, with many saying that the closing of the block caused traffic disruptions in the downtown core.

“We're trying to mitigate any sort of disruption to traffic, but installing some public structures, or fun things downtown that will entice people to come downtown with minimum disruption to any kind of traffic,” said Murtagh.

Having attractions spread around downtown will prevent the permanent block closure during the summer months.

The DVA also added three new events to the annual schedule – Frostival, Fringe Festival, and Pickleball Party, which will all return in 2025.