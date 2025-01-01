Regional District of North Okanagan says 2024 a successful year

Photo: Ben Low-On

When the Regional District of North Okanagan looks back on 2024, Board of Directors chair Shirley Fowler says the year has been “busy and productive.”

Main focuses for the board included emergency management and the ability to recover after climate events.

Fowler says the RDNO has spent its “most time on" electoral area bylaw 3000, which covers land use regulations within RDNO areas. Items in the bylaw include increasing the maximum height for buildings in residential zones as well as removing a minimum size for buildings in residential and rural zones.

The RDNO has collaborated with the Ministry of Forests, District of Lake Country, and Okanagan Indian Band on a fire mitigation project in the North Aberdeen Plateau area. The project’s goal is to protect water infrastructures and the cultural heritage of the area.

The first phase of work will see flammable materials removed from the area located southeast of Vernon.

Going into the new year, one of the biggest focuses for the RDNO will be the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre (GVCC).

The GVCC will put the Vernon Public Art Gallery and the Greater Vernon Museum “under one roof.”

“This provides much-needed space for sharing, teaching, exhibits, events and presentations,” said Fowler about the importance of the GVCC.

Construction for the museum is set to start in Sept. 2025, and the estimated cost of the project is $46 million, which will be split between long and short term borrowing.

Another focus for the RDNO is continuing construction of the rail trail running from Sicamous to Armstrong.

The RDNO has received grant money for the project that has to be used by fall 2025. Fowler says this puts the regional district “in a pinch” to keep the project moving.