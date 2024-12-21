Armstrong Regional Co-op & ARC Liquor are helping to keep area food banks full

Photo: ARC

The Armstrong Regional Co-op & ARC Liquor have made more than $12,000 in donations to the local food banks in the regions they serve.

“With food bank usage in Canada at an all-time high, it’s more important than ever to support children and families in the battle against hunger,” said Jason Keis, Armstrong Regional Co-operative’s marketing and community relations manager.

ARC has also attended numerous community events this holiday season, offering hot chocolate by donation in support of the local food banks. They've also been running holiday food drives at their Co-op gas bars.

To donate, stop at an Armstrong Regional Co-op gas bar and drop off non-perishable food items. With every donation, the donor can enter to win a $100 Co-op gift card. One card will be given away at each Co-op site.

“We would like to say a big thank you to our Co-op members and customers that have supported our local food drives and events in support of local food banks this holiday season,” said Keis. “Together we can make a difference.”

Participating Co-op gas bars are: