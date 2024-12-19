Vernon Search and Rescue spent time training with Central Okanagan Search & Rescue

Photo: VSAR Facebook

For the volunteers of Vernon Search and Rescue, there really is no such thing as down time.

The elite group of volunteers are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ready to answer any request for help, and not just locally but in other jurisdictions as well.

Search and rescue groups are often called to help each other out through mutual aid agreements.

“All the local SAR groups provide mutual aid to each other, which means we usually meet up on the side of a logging road, a lake or mountain top in the middle of the night and don’t really get to know each other,” said a post on the VSAR Facebook page.

They don't only work together, but train together as well.

VSAR and Central Okanagan Search & Rescue have active snowmobile teams that help each other out occasionally.

“Last weekend, we were fortunate to be able to meet up with our COSAR counterparts for a great training and familiarization ride on Park Mountain. Thanks to the Lumby Mabel Lake Snowmobile Association, we had freshly groomed trails and a warm cabin too,” the post said.

“We had a great ride with our friends to the south and got to push each other’s abilities a bit. There were a few comments of 'Hey you can’t park there' when anyone found a creek or tree a jumped out in front of them. We practiced a bit with our inReaches and drones too which are valuable tools for sled teams.”

Search and rescue is always free in BC. Call 911 and one of the SAR groups in the area will answer the call for help.