Christmas looking green this year: Environment Canada

Chelsey Mutter

Okanagan residents will most likely be waking up to a green Christmas, according to Environment Canada.

Armel Castellan, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, says while the Valley is beginning to see snow, the white stuff still isn’t sticking. Even if there were snow on the ground, the temperatures over the next few days would mean most of it will melt away.

“We're dealing with temperatures that are well above seasonal,” said Castellan. “It's certainly too warm to warrant a white Christmas.”

Environment Canada defines a white Christmas as having two centimetres of snow on the ground, on Dec. 25.

“[Snow] can come days and days before, as long as it sticks around until then, and that's measured, most of the time, at the airport,” said Castellan.

To have a perfect Christmas, two cm of snow must be on the ground with more snow falling.

Historical percentages show 26% of Christmases are perfect in Kelowna and 11% have been perfect in Penticton – no statistics were available for available for Vernon.

As for white Christmases, 64% of Christmases have been white in Kelowna, and 32% in Penticton.

Castellan says while the Valley most likely won’t get a white Christmas, the highways certainly will.

“So the Connector, the Coquihalla – both summits there, the Allison Pass on Highway 3, and then over in the other direction towards Rogers Pass, Begbie Summit, all those locations are likely to be seeing some accumulation throughout the next week, maybe even 10 days, because you have a lot of storms rolling through the area,” said Castellan.

“A really important reminder, because a lot of people are hitting the roads, traveling across the province, or maybe even out of province, during the Christmas break time.”

Castellan encourages people to check the high-elevation forecast and DriveBC before setting out.