Vernon Mounties will not be charged for arrest that left man with broken ribs, other injuries

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

A case where a man had five of his ribs broken during an arrest will not be moving forward in court, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

The case had been forwarded to the Crown by B.C.'s police watchdog after an investigation found two Vernon Mounties may have committed assault, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. The potential charges stemmed from a June 30, 2021, incident where a man was seriously injured while being taken into custody.

The BC Prosecution Service announced Thursday that no charges will be approved against the two officers. BCPS says available evidence does not meet the charge assessment standard and a conviction for criminal offenses is unlikely.

According to a report from the BCPS, the injured man was called to drive his brother and two small children home from an appointment because his brother was prohibited from driving. Police were also called because the brother had driven his children to the appointment.

“The two subject officers arrived on scene, interacted with the [man] and ultimately arrested him using force. During his arrest, the victim suffered injuries, including broken ribs, bruising and abrasions,” reads the report.

The summary of evidence from the BCPS describes video footage showing the man closing his vehicle's door on one of the officers, hitting him in the torso.

A witness stated they believed the man was reaching for the officer's gun at one point during the struggle, while another said they saw the man throw a punch at the cop which did not connect.

The two involved officers physically removed the man from his vehicle after one Mountie sprayed the SUV with pepper spray.

Prosecutors said they cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt the affected person was being unlawfully detained. Crown also states it cannot prove officers used undue force when arresting the man.

“There is no substantial likelihood of conviction for a charge of assault causing bodily harm for the force used to remove the [man] from the SUV and take him to the ground,” reads the report.

“The evidence does not establish a substantial likelihood that the Crown could prove at a trial that the strikes delivered by either [officer] to restrain, handcuff, and arrest the [man] were unreasonable or excessive.

“There is no substantial likelihood of a conviction for the charge of assault or assault causing bodily harm with respect to either [officer] in arresting the [man].”