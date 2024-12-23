Lack of affordable housing continues to be a priority for Vernon's Social Planning Council

Photo: File photo

Like so many years in the past, the affordable housing crisis continues to be a challenge for Vernon's Social Planning Council.

Annette Sharkey, with the SPC, said “most sectors" are being impacted by the lack of affordable housing.

“Accessing health care is another piece of the puzzle I think our community is trying to wrap our head around. And then there's the impact of climate change. Some of the work we did this year was planning for extreme weather events and making sure the vulnerable community is included in that planning," Sharkey said.

An increase in the number of unhoused people has magnified those problems. Vernon has experienced a significant increase in homelessness, but Sharkey said that is not exclusive to Vernon and all communities are seeing an increase in people living rough.

“The number of people accessing the shelters has gone up and that is right across the province,” she said. “We are seeing the face of homelessness change. We are seeing more families who are homeless, more individuals who are working are homeless, so it's shifting and showing that the affordable housing crisis is not just impacting low-income, but middle-income people as well.”

However, there is some good news.

Sharkey said one of the highlights of 2024 was the hotel program. With funding from the provincial government, and partnering with the City of Vernon and Turning Points Collaborative Society, the rental of hotel rooms was able to find permanent housing for 60 people.

“It is just such a wonderful success story,” Sharkey said. “It shows that when communities are provided the resources and supported housing unites come online, that we really can provide safe and supportive housing for vulnerable people. That was a wonderful success story in the midst of a very overwhelming housing crisis and increase in homelessness.”

The next point-in-time homeless count will be conducted in 2025.

Sharkey said non-profit groups will continue to apply for funding to implement affordable-housing programs.

“A lot of work is going on in the background and a lot of collaboration is happening,” she said.

One such collaboration is with Community Futures North Okanagan to bring a community health centre to Vernon.

“That would be a huge positive for the community if it is approved by the Ministry of Health,” she said.