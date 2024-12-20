Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District is offering help for anyone struggling over the Christmas holidays

Photo: Pixabay

Christmastime is supposed to be “the most wonderful time of the year.”

But for many people, it is a time of sadness, loneliness and depression.

But help is available for those struggling with mental health over the holidays.

The Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District is encouraging residents to include mental health when preparing for the festive season.

“The festivities come with high expectations of perfection, but we know that pressure is something most of us can’t live up to. For many, the holidays heighten feelings of isolation, financial strain, or family conflict. This can particularly be the case when experiencing the loss of a loved one, a relationship or a job,” said Julia Payson, executive director of CMHA Vernon & District.

“But by keeping things simple, looking after yourself and focusing on what is important in your life, you can make your mental health a priority.

Tips for holiday peace of mind:

Pay attention to your feelings: It’s OK to feel unhappy during the holidays. Recognizing your feelings is the first step to addressing and nurturing them. Plan to call friends or family members, go for a walk, do an activity that brings joy, or watch a favourite movie. Planning ahead of time can make difficult moments more manageable.

Practice self-care: Schedule time for yourself and activities that recharge your mind and body. Read a good book, spend time in nature, or practice stress management like deep breathing, meditation and mindfulness. Try to eat a balanced diet, get plenty of sleep, and find time to move your body.

Avoid overindulging: Over-eating, over-drinking, over-spending can have a damaging effect on your mental health. Set a budget and try to stick to it, and plan social activities that aren’t expensive or all about eating and drinking.

Connect with community: If you can’t be near loved ones during the holidays, finding a supportive community through clubs, support groups and community centres can reduce loneliness and isolation. Consider scheduling regular phone calls with family and friends. Helping others not only gives joy, but it can also improve your own happiness and well-being.

Learn stress-busting skills you can use year-round - If the holidays often get you down and starts to affect your daily life into the new year, you can access help. Talk to your family doctor or check out programs like BounceBack. To learn more, visit www.bouncebackbc.ca

Dealing with Holiday Grief

The season can be especially difficult when we’ve lost someone or have grief connected with the holidays.

CMHA is offering tips to get through a potentially hard time:

Talking about the loved one is OK. You don’t need to tiptoe around your loved one’s memory – that will only make it worse. You miss them, and you can talk about them.

Things won’t be the same. It’s normal to feel at odds with yourself and family events when dealing with grief. Try not to hide, but don’t feel guilty about limiting how many events you attend. Give yourself the space you need.

Don’t let other people’s expectations dictate how your holiday will unfold. If you don’t feel like doing something this holiday season, don’t let others force you. If you do want to attend holiday functions, make sure you know your limits. Do whatever you need to do to help yourself.

For those struggling with mental health, there is always someone available to answer your call no matter the date or time. The 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline is available 24 hours a day, every single day of the year. Dial or text 9-8-8.

To learn more about CMHA Vernon’s services and programs, or to donate, click here.