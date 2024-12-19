City of Vernon offering tips on managing increased household waste during the holidays

Photo: File photo

The holiday season is in full swing and Yuletide celebrations often increase household waste.

The City of Vernon is offering a few tips to managing waste during the Christmas season.

Use the green-lidded organics cart for food scraps and other compostable materials, such as soiled napkins or paper towel. Wrapping scraps in newspaper or certified compostable bags can prevent freezing inside the cart.

Place non-foil wrapping paper, gift boxes, beverage containers, cardboard, glass, and accepted plastics in the blue and grey RecycleBC bins for curbside collection.

Put any remaining non-recyclable or non-compostable items, such as certain wrapping materials, damaged decorations, or adhesive items, in your garbage cart.

Important tips:

Batteries should never go in the garbage or recycling bins. This can pose a serious fire and safety issue. Instead, take your batteries to a local recycle depot for proper disposal.

Live Christmas trees cannot go in the organics cart. Drop them off for free at Marshall Field west entrance parking lot, located at 6891 Okanagan Landing road, between December 27 and January 18, where they’ll be chipped and recycled.

Ribbons, bows, and plastic gift wrap are not accepted in recycling or organics carts and must go in the garbage.

For more tips on managing holiday household waste, or about how the waste collection program works in Vernon, click here.