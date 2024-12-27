Sports story of the year: Shanda Hill completes world's first triple deca in 2024

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2024. Today, for our Vernon Sports Story of the Year, we look back at the athletic feats of local Shanda Hill.

For the second year in a row, Shanda Hill has been named Castanet Vernon's Athlete of the year.

In 2023, Hill completed back-to-back double deca races, making her the only person on the planet to have completed three double deca races in their life time.

A single deca is the equivalent of 10 Ironman triathlons.

And as if that was not enough, in 2024 Hill completed the world's first triple deca race in Italy. She was the first woman to complete the race and is among only a handful of elite athletes to complete what was hailed as the toughest race in the world.

“It was a really great year,” said Hill. “I am grateful my body held up. It takes a lot to do a 40-day race. There are a lot of things that need to go right just to complete it.”

Hill said there is a great sense of satisfaction when she completes a race and while it is physically demanding, the mental aspect is even more so.

“I think when you start to do endurance races like this, and I think many other ultra athletes will agree with me, I think it is a lot more mental than it is physical,” she said. “I think there is a general acceptance that there is going to be pain, there is going to be times that are really hard.”

Over the next 12 months, Hill plans on taking things “to another level of commitment to the sport.

“I want to use the experience that I have and put that into my 2025 year and see what I can do to better myself.”

Hill said her next race is a single deca on South Africa and her goal is to improve on her personal bests.