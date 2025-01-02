BX Swan Lake fire chief says calls slightly down in 2024

Photo: RDNO

It was a busy year for the BX Swan Lake fire crew, but Fire Chief Bill Wacey says calls decreased slightly from a record-breaking year in 2023.

“Overall, we had a pretty busy year in the sense of all the different emergency calls that we attend to and the whole gambit everything for medical calls to motor vehicle incidences, wildfires, a couple of structure fires and everything else, all in between, carbon monoxide calls, a couple that were serious. It's been a busy year for us,” said Wacey.

BX Swan Lake firefighters helped out on wildfires throughout the province as part of the provincial apparatus program, or interagency agreement, where fire chiefs help support each other in times of need.

“We support the program by listing the apparatus that we can afford to leave our area to render assistance to any part of the province that's in an extreme level of fire behaviour or bad weather indices when it comes to heat and everything else,” said Wacey.

“We were deployed seven times throughout the province with our different types of wildfire engines along with crews, structure protection crews. Our structure protection trailer was also deployed out to Sheltand Creek area, the Ashcroft area for the first big event of the season.”

A challenge for BX Swan Lake crews was dealing with hazmat issues as some fires involved hazardous materials.

“A couple of homeless camps that we dealt with, which was certainly a lot less than the previous year, but there was some circumstances in which we always have to approach with more caution because it's the unknown quantity of hazardous materials.”

Wacey said the mutual aide agreement with surrounding fire departments like Coldstream, Spallumcheen, Vernon and Armstrong means crews can call each other for help when needed.

As for what to expect in 2025, Wacey said it’s hard to say but the North Okanagan is an extreme risk area and climate change is here, and the BX Swan Lake Crew is always taking training to ensure its prepared.

“We are always anticipating more challenges when it comes to wildfires, but at the same time, we’re set up pretty good in the North Okanagan with quick expectation,” said Wacey.

The crew hired five new recruits who’ve just completed their training. Wacey is expecting some retriments in the group and is looking to hire some more on-call firefighters.

“It's a large commitment, but at the end of the day it certainly is something that when people dial 911, they expect professional firefighters to show up. We make sure that we are successful with that,” said Wacey.

Vernon Fire Rescue declined to speak to Castanet and Coldstream Fire Department did not respond to request for comment.