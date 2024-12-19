Vernon thrift store suffers low donation numbers during crucial time of year

Ben Low-On

Vernon’s Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store has been creating holiday hampers since 2014 – but this year, less hampers will be leaving the store due to low donation numbers.

“This is the first year that we're going to be doing only maybe about 20, we normally do about 67,” said head director, Gena Barzan about this year's hamper numbers.

Barzan said this year she saw the lowest donation numbers since she started creating the hampers. This puts a stress on the thrift store that tries to feed as many as possible.

“That's the scary part because we were actually debating not doing it at all,” said Barzan about almost scrapping the hampers for this year.

Along with the lack of donations, rising costs in food prices have contributed to the lack of hampers. Barzan added that the regular hampers had $500 worth of groceries in 2023. This year, it has jumped to $800 for the same amount of items.

“When you're paying $23 for a chicken instead of $9 and hams are $39 instead of $10 it makes a big difference in the decision.”

Low donations and high food prices are coming at a time when people need donations the most.

According to Food Banks Canada, BC Food Banks saw over 225 thousand monthly visits in 2024, which is 15% higher than last year and the third highest in the country behind Ontario and Quebec.

“This unthinkable rate of growth is not something food banks, nor people in Canada, can sustain,” said Food Banks Canada CEO, Kirstin Beardsley, in a press release.

Barzan told Castanet that the hampers may be no more if donations continue to drop at their current rate.

Donations of any kind can be brought to the thrift store Tuesday, and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anything that does not get used will be donated to “Packman” Open Hearts which holds a Christmas Dinner every year.