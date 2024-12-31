Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming reflects on year of completing projects

Photo: City of Vernon

Vernon’s Mayor Victor Cumming says city council has been working to fulfill its strategic plan through 2024.

A number of capital projects which were delayed following the pandemic have been checked off.

Something Cumming is most proud of council achieving is the re-opening of the Lakeview Pool in East Hill – colloquially known as the Peanut Pool.

“More than 14,000 folks used it this summer, so that was a thing that we really feel very proud about. I know it's a number of years in planning and building, but a real success in terms of completion,” said Cumming.

Cumming is also proud of the Active Living Centre construction beginning this year. He also said a number of projects positively impacting the community are important to him.

“Re-doing the bridge on 43rd Street was a very significant thing for us, and the naturalization of Vernon Creek through Polson Park, which I know there's been lots of comments on, and I think it's a significant improvement, definitely an improvement as far as flood and and moisture within Polson Park, and definitely it's an improvement for things like fisheries,” said Cumming.

“People will have noticed that there's a new connecting path from Okanagan Avenue through to 43rd Street and onto [Okanagan] Landing, which is really good for people in that neighbourhood.”

The SilverStar multi-use path was also completed this year, and Cumming said he was also proud of Becker Park being turned into a bike pump track.

The successes have not come without challenges.

“The priorities for the community are fairly clear, but making it work financially, that's our biggest challenge,” said Cumming.

“We have things that we can control, and then there's things we can't – when the RCMP costs go up, they add things like body cameras, etc. … Pay rates happen nationally, we don't really have much input or much say on that, then we just have to receive those and add them to our significant costs in our budgets.”

Another challenge facing council is trying to ensure enough affordable housing for residents.

“It’s part of legislation that's provincial and, in some ways, federal, so trying to convince them to fund housing for those who need extra assistance, that's always a challenge,” said Cumming. “We feel the pressure of the community, but it's not within our mandate. We really just work hard to get others to build the social housing.”

Cumming says council will continue chipping away at its strategic plan in 2025 and residents can expect to see park improvements, road resurfacing and other infrastructure upgrades, and continued work on the Active Living Centre.

I just really want to thank everyone,” said Cumming. “There's been some real challenges – challenges for those in our tourism industry, a number of other challenges, and we've weathered it really well.”

“Our tourism industry has been extremely resilient, broadening out visitation into shoulder seasons, and really had an unexpected kind of the top August that we've ever had here in Vernon in terms of visitors. So I just really want to thank the tourism industry for being so resilient in 2024.”