Another doctor joins Vernon's only wlak-in clinic at I.D.A Care Connect

Good news for Vernonites, a second doctor has joined the I.D.A. CareConnect walk in clinic in Vernon.

Dr. Lioubuv (Louba) Kazatchenko began seeing patients this week and will treat walk-in patients from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the clinic at 5301 25th Ave.

Kazatchenko is 61 and doesn’t want to open her own family practice in Vernon just to leave people without a family doctor when she retires. Instead, she’s happy to fill the gap and help people receive care at the walk-in.

“I met people who are living here for seven years and don't have a family doctor – seven years and no chances,” said Kazatchenko.

She says many people ask her if she’s accepting patients.

“I hear that at least every other patient and I need to explain that ‘No, I'm just a walk-in’, because if I accept patients then I'll be full in one month and where will the rest of people go?”

Kazatchenko previously had her own practice in Alberta before moving to the Okanagan and working for walk-in clinics. She’d worked at the Sterling Centre before its November 2023 closure, and then moved to the Turtle Bay clinic in Lake Country.

Kazatchenko says she's hasn't been too busy yet, seeing just 20 patients on Wednesday.

With Kazatchenko now accepting patients, I.D.A. Care Connect now has two walk-in clinic doctors, her and Dr. Morgan Cambpell.