Artist opens space at Vernon's SilverStar Mountain Resort to showcase local artists

Photo: Vaz Art

For this winter only, a new fine art gallery to showcase local art has opened at SilverStar Mountain Village.

The Artists’ Lounge Gallery and Gift Shop is a store with brightly coloured paintings, wood carvings, glass work and pottery as well as gifts. Shoppers will also find books by local writers and gift cards.

“It’s like a dream come true to have a shop in the middle of my favourite place to be!” said operator and artist Raffaella Vaz.

“I’m trying to find all sorts of great creators with different stuff to offer so everyone can come find something special.”

The shop is also offering art classes throughout the winter. It’s also hosting meet the artists, authors and vendors events which will happen everyday now through Jan. 5.

The gallery will be open Thursday’s to Sunday’s for one season only now until March 31.

The limited-time project is led by local artist Raffaella Vaz from Vaz Art Gallery. She’s bringing together regional artists, and vendors to showcase the Okanagan’s best offerings and to help gain more attention to the arts community at Silver Star BC.

The space is at 152 Silver Load Lane at Silver Star Village BC.

For more information on art classes and the Artists' Lounge Gallery and Gift Shop, people can email [email protected].