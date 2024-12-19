Vernon's Caetani Centre reflects on 2024, thanks community

Photo: Caetani Centre Summer music festival hosted by the centre

The Caetani Centre is reflecting on the past year and thanking the community for its support.

Executive director Laisha Rosnau says the centre started off 2024 with an accessibility renovation funded by Heritage Canada's Cultural Spaces Fund and the Kalamalka Rotary Club.

The centre hosted a number of events throughout the year.

In March, the centre hosted the Creatrix Rising Exhibition featuring artwork from people who’ve experienced partner-based violence. The exhibit featured work from clients of Archway Society for Domestic Peace, and will return in 2025.

The Caetani Summer Music Festival was a highlight for the centre.

In September the centre hosted the first Caetani Classic Golf Charity for the Arts at the Edge at the Rise Golf Resort, which raised funds for the centre.

In the fall, the centre took part in BC’s Culture Days with a series of events bringing in over 400 visitors. It also held the Conjuring the Spirits Halloween event which sold out.

Volunteers at the centre made many of these events successful – including the summer tour season.

The group worked on a three-year strategic plan to increase its imapct in the arts, culture and heritage community. Caeteni Centre launched a new website which has seend a 144 per cent increase in engagement this year.

"None of this would have been possible without your support," said Rosnau. "Thank you to all our members, volunteers, sponsors, and donors."

In 2025, the Caeanti Centre will continue to host Creative Reconciliation workshops, as well as the Creating Space: Youth Arts Programs.

More information about programs can be found on the Caetani Centre website.