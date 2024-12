Photo: Vernon RCMP

As snow continues to fly in the valley, Mounties are reminding motorists to clear their windshields to avoid fines.

In a post to Facebook, Vernon RCMP reminded people of the $81 fine that comes with a windshield/window that impairs vision.

“Please take the time to completely clear your windows of ice, snow, fog, and condensation before heading out on the road,” reads the Facebook post.

There's a 40 per cent chance of snow on Thursday afternoon, according to Environment Canada.