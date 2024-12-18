Violent wanted man should not be approached: Vernon RCMP

Photo: Vernon RCMP

A violent man wanted by police should not be approached if seen, says the Vernon RCMP.

Mounties are asking for the public's help locating Dale Babiy, 31, who wanted for assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Babiy is 5 ft. 4 in. and 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

RCMP say Babiy is considered violent and should not be approached, instead anyone who sees him should call 911.

People with information on Babiy’s whereabouts are asked to call the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or leave a tip anonymously through crime stoppers by calling 1800-222-8477 or online.