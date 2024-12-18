Regional District of North Okanagan to consider pitching in $500K for new Enderby pool project

Photo: RDNO Barnes Park outdoor pool rendering

An outdoor pool project is underway in Enderby, and the Regional District of North Okanagan is considering spending $587,399 for the project.

In a report to the RDNO board ahead of its regular meeting on Wednesday, staff recommend the board approve the $587,399. The money will come from Electoral Area F’s community works fund.

Barnes Parks and its improvements — including the outdoor pool — is a shared service between the City of Enderby and Electoral Area F with the Fortune Parks and Recreation service.

The city has secured a $5 million grant for the Enderby Outdoor Pool Project. The total estimated cost is $9 million.

According to the RDNO report, the remaining $4 million is expected to come from a combination of Enderby’s Growing Communities Fund, Fortune Parks and Recreation reserves held by the City of Enderby, borrowing by the City of Enderby and $587,399 in Community Works Funds from Electoral Area F.

The project will see an outdoor pool complex constructed, featuring a five-lane lap pool, a leisure pool, a hydrotherapy lazy river, a parent and tot area and a hot tub.

The project will also include additional supporting infrastructure like a lifeguard station, universal change rooms, mechanical systems, and storage facilities.

“The City of Enderby is committed to providing a high-quality recreational facility that will benefit residents and visitors alike,” reads the report to the RDNO board. “This investment will contribute significantly to the region’s community wellness and tourism potential.”

The Barnes Park service is operated and managed by the city with oversight by the Enderby and District Services Commission.