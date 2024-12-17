Scarves left in Vernon for people who need to keep warm

Photo: Gordon Cole

As the weather continues to drop, some Vernonites have been leaving scarves out to help people stay warm.

Throughout Polson Park, scarves have been tied to fences with tags attached reading: “I’m not lost! If you’re out in the cold, please take this and try to stay warm.”

They’re signed the 1st Vernon PRaT which appears to be a girl guide group of Pathfinders, Rangers, Trex and their parents/guardians – ages for these groups range from 12 to 17.

According to Environment Canada temperatures in Vernon will remain steady at about 0 C overnight, with snow and rain expected.