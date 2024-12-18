Vernon Fire Rescue Services offering safety tips this holiday season

Photo: Pixabay

Vernon Fire Rescue Services is offering simple tips on how to avoid fire hazards this holiday season.

“Taking a few extra steps, like checking your smoke alarms and keeping your Christmas tree away from heat sources, can prevent dangerous situations,” said deputy chief Alan Hofsink. “A little caution and safe planning can go a long way in keeping your family and home safe this holiday season.”

VFRS suggests checking lights for damaged cords or loose connections, using clips not nails to hang lights and choosing flame-resistant or flame-retardant decorations.

Residents should keep anything that can burn at least one metre away from heating equipment like fireplaces, space heaters and furnaces. Space heaters should be turned off when leaving a room or going to bed and users should follow manufacturer’s guidelines.

VFRS also says ovens should never be used to heat a home.

People should avoid plugging too many devices into a single outlet which can increase fire risk. Heating equipment and chimneys should be cleaned and inspected annually.

Used batteries should be properly disposed of at a local recycling centre – batteries should never be thrown in the trash as it’s a fire risk.