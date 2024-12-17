Machinery slid into Coldstream ditch following snowfall

The twisty back road that cuts through Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park had at least two vehicles hit the ditch – both a truck and a snow grader.

Resident Bob Hollier says the road is slippery every year, and he himself has slid down it.

“When the snow comes, the ice forms, and then it’s total hazard,” said Hollier.

Hollier has long been advocating for work to be done on the road – a recent win for him was having danger trees removed after years of advocacy.

He says he’d like to see the road properly angled so vehicles don’t slide off the steep hill in the winter.

It appears a high visibility vest has been propped up on a log to warn other drivers of the treacherous road, so they don't slide down the tobogganing side.