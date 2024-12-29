Vernon-Lumby MLA says 2024 was a year of fiercely advocating for area supports

Photo: Facebook

Recently re-elected Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu says she spent much of 2024 "fiercely" advocating to get the area the support it needs.

Sandhu said a highlight for her this year was being able to announce multiple healthcare supports to help people receive care in Vernon. She pointed to the $110 million mental health facility expansion announcement for Vernon Jubilee Hospital, the planned opening of a second Urgent Primary Care Centre, and bringing in more healthcare professionals.

“We brought in a primary care network with a team of 75 healthcare professionals,” explained Sandhu. “They'll be working over the next four years, which includes doctors, nurse practitioners, dietitians, mental health, support, everything that people get the wholesome team, team based approach here.”

These supports, she said, are to help residents receive care as the city began 2024 with no walk-in clinics – Sandhu says she’s been working to get more support for the city.

“A lot of people don't understand, or didn't know, the walk-in clinics are privately operated and run. They are not affiliated with the government or health authority, but we wanted to address that gap,” said Sandhu.

Healthcare wasn’t her only focus, Sandhu said she was happy to advocate for other things like the SilverStar multi-use path and $50 million funding for fire mitigation work in Aberdeen plateau.

“What that money is doing is protecting the watershed and also helping us to do the fire and flood mitigation work. It's happening now, I was very happy to get that and more money for flood mitigation in Lumby and Vernon as well,” said Sandhu.

Other highlights included the opening of student housing at the Okanagan College Vernon campus and its new childcare centre.

“I was advocating, we managed to get close to $52 million funding for the Okanagan College to support the culinary arts and tourism program, which will help to empower many students to get the education where they can find a decent-paying job.”

Another highlight for Sandhu was being able to open seniors' supportive housing in Lumby and a 24/7 paramedic station with eight full-time equivalent positions to support the rural community.

“Other than that – the forest sector I know there are challenges, in the agriculture sector there were challenges, and I worked very, very closely with farmers for months and still working with them to address the challenges,” said Sandhu before noting her new position as Parliamentary Secretary for the agriculture sector which will allow her to keep working with farmers.

“I'm very proud… I've advocated for all those things, very, very fiercely. And there's so much more to do, as we know. People have you know spoken and they address that there is more work to do which I whole hardly acknowledged and am prepared to do so, and in fact, already working on the ground – housing, healthcare sector, and climate, you name it it’s all intertwined.”

Heading into 2025, Sandhu says her focus is always Vernon-Lumby, but she also has a sense of responsibility for the region as the only government MLA in the Okanagan.