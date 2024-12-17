Vernon Mounties arrest one in Sunday morning weapons complaint

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Mounties arrested one person in relation to a Sunday weapons complaint near Tiki Village Motel in Vernon.

Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP says police responded to a weapons complaint involving multiple people at 24th Ave and 34th street at about 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Mounties were able to locate two of three people involved in an altercation on scene, said Finn.

One person was arrested with a pellet gun in their possession and was later released without charge, the third person involved was identified and found by police close by.

“No injuries were reported by those involved and none of the parties wished to cooperate with the investigation,” said Finn in an email.