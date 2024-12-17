City of Vernon issues safety reminder following snowfall, crews already working

City of Vernon

After the first snowfall to stick in Vernon, the city is reminding drivers and pedestrians to use caution as they travel around the city.

“Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians travelling around the community are reminded to take your time, approach intersections with caution, and be aware of other travellers around you, said the city in a news release. “The conditions of roads and sidewalks could continue to fluctuate as weather conditions continue to change.”

City crews have been out for several hours addressing slick road conditions from the overnight rain and snow, and early morning freezing temperatures. Operators will continue sanding and salting routes as needed this morning.

The city reminds people they could take up to 72 hours to clear snow from all areas of the city, and it clears roads, lanes and cul-de-sacs on a priority basis

Priority 1 Roads - arterials, collectors, bus routes, school zones and selected problem areas

Priority 2 Roads - all remaining roads except lanes and cul-de-sacs

Priority 3 Roads - lanes and cul-de-sacs

People who come across emergency scenes while travelling are reminded to slow down and follow all traffic control.

Updates and more information about highway conditions can be found on drivebc.ca.

Residents are reminded that sidewalks adjacent to residential and commercial properties are the responsibility of the resident or tenant

Problem road areas can be reported to the city through its website, people are asked to provide an approximate address with cross-street for reference.

More information on the city’s snow and ice program can be found online.