Another health care clinic in Vernon is at risk of closing

Photo: Google Street View Options for Sexual Health is within the North Okanagan Health Unit building

Another health care clinic is at risk of shuttering in Vernon.

Options for Sexual Health, a charity that operates clinics throughout the province – including Vernon, announced last week it would likely need to shut down the majority of its clinics due to financial struggles.

Whether the Vernon clinic will be closing remains unknown at this time. Ashleigh Turner, communications director with Options, says which clinics will be closing is dependent on whether Options receives additional funding.

President of the board of directors for Options, Kaye Hare, says they've written to Premier David Eby asking for $800,000 for the next fiscal year to keep some clinics open, as well as an increase to core funding.

"Our request for $800,000 for bridge funding is the bare minimum required to keep 50% of our clinics open. If we do not receive bridge funding, we will be forced to close 83% of our clinics, reduce service hours to 85% of current capacity, and lay off the majority of our clinic RNs, coordinators, and admin staff," said Hare in an email.

Options has been operating under sustained financial strain for 12 years and minimal core funding increases have not been able to keep up with the rising costs of healthcare, inflation, and the increasing cost of living.

The situation, she explained, was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic adding strain to an "already overburdened healthcare system."

"During this time, while our staff remained committed to providing essential services, they did so on wages that remain significantly below market value," said Hare. "While nursing wages have increased in B.C., Options has been unable to match the wage increases due to the lack of funding increases."

Options is urging people to share what it would mean if their local clinic were to close, and to write their local MLA's to help them secure funding.

Patients will continue to be cared for by Options clinics, and the organization will provide updates as soon as details are available.

Options for Sexual Health currently operates 52 clinics across the province and provides care to more than 14,000 people each year. Clinics offer sexual and reproductive health services, including birth control, cervical screenings, STI testing and treatment, and more.

Currently, the Vernon Options clinic is open Tuesday's and Thursday's from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.