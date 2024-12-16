Detailed design expected by the end of the month for Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Photo: RDNO

The detailed design of the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The Regional District of North Okanagan board will receive an update from the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee at its Wednesday meeting. According to the report, detailed design is expected to be finished by the end of December 2024, and construction drawings will begin in the new year.

Some adjustments are being made in an effort to ensure a zero-carbon building while managing costs within the budget.

Notable design changes include removing the open-air courtyard and making it enclosed with a skylight instead, and putting extra cladding on the south side of the building to reduce the solar impact from the original, large south-facing windows.

The report says the building will be fully accessible with three different lifts within the building.

A request for proposals for construction manager services is posted on BC Bid and will close on Jan. 8. Once hired the construction manager will provide costing updates based on the detailed design.

The GVCC is currently expected to cost $46 million.