Survey looks for feedback on accessibility in the Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: RDNO

The Regional District of North Okanagan is looking for feedback on accessibility of its services.

As part of the Accessible British Columbia Act, the RDNO created an accessibility plan to figure out accessibility and inclusion barriers facing residents.

All RDNO area residents are being asked to fill out a survey to help the district identify any barriers resident experience accessing local government – physical environment, circulation of information and communications, or the delivery of programs and services.

The survey is open from now until Jan. 31, 2025 – copies can be found online, downloaded here, or picked up in person at the RDNO office (9848 Aberdeen Road). All North Okanagan member municipalities are participating in the administration of this survey, including electoral areas, the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, City of Enderby, City of Armstrong, Township of Spallumcheen, and Village of Lumby.

Following a June 2023 public call for members, a North Okanagan Accessibility Committee was created to guide input on accessibility needs, provide feedback in developing the public survey and future accessibility plan. Currently, the committee has four members including and one RDNO staff representative.

“This committee is an invaluable way to get feedback from a dedicated group of people who can share their lived experiences of navigating our communities,” said Shirley Fowler, RDNO board chair.

“We are hopeful for a strong response to the survey so we can move the development of this plan forward in the most informed way possible. We want to ensure we have the knowledge to address as many accessibility concerns throughout the North Okanagan as we can.”

People who require an alternate method to participate in this survey other than one provided can reach out to [email protected].