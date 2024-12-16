Kids, Mounties and Firefighters team up to collect food donations for Greater Vernon area

Photo: Facebook/Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Children, Mounties and Firefighters teamed up on Friday morning to Cram the Cruiser and Fill the Firetruck – all for the local food bank.

At 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Vernon RCMP partnered with Coldstream Fire Department and School District 22 and gathered at the Coldstream Firehall to collect donations for the local food bank.

“This year, the generous support from the students and families from Kidston Elementary raised over 900 pounds of food that will make a huge difference for local families in need,” said Cpl. Tania Finn with the Vernon RCMP.

In a post to Facebook, Coldstream Fire said it was already looking forward to next year.

“We had a great time again greeting kids and helping the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP with this year's Cram the Cruiser/Fill the Firetruck food drive! So many happy faces, and so many candy canes. (Apologies to all those teachers!)”