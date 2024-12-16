Vernon council taking steps towards creating affordable housing

Photo: Ben Low-On

Vernon City Council has been taking steps towards creating more affordable housing in the city.

According to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Vernon’s total vacancy rate in the primary rental market is 1.6 per cent. This is the highest it has been since 2019 when the vacancy rate was 1.7 per cent.

The current rate is close to cities like Cranbrook (1.7 per cent) and Victoria (1.6 per cent). The lowest vacancy rate in the province is Nelson (0.2 per cent).

Concerns have been raised about the amount of affordable housing available in the city after a Vernon resident was recently given an eviction notice in her affordable unit.

Josh Winquist, a communications officer with the City of Vernon, says the city’s role “is to create the conditions that support development, and where appropriate, to advocate for funding from senior levels of government.”

Cities are able to influence housing through policies like the Official Community Plan as well as the Housing Action Plan.

“The City is currently reviewing its OCP to ensure that housing policies and initiatives align with community needs and growth projections identified in our most recent Housing Needs Report,” said Winquist in a statement.

Vernon has also applied for the second round of the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to support further initiatives after being denied the first time around.

The HAF provides funding to encourage local initiatives that remove barriers to the housing supply.

City council has recently shown support for a rezoning application made by a social housing project. This will allow the Okanagan Village Housing Society (OKVHS) to apply for the next level of funding to build 96 affordable rental units.

Earlier this year, council worked with the Vernon Housing Society to open 35 new homes for Indigenous people at 5577-27 Ave.