John Christmas Lights Tour in Vernon raising money for child development centre

Ben Low-On

Houses in Vernon, Armstrong, and Coldstream are decked out in Christmas lights for the John Christmas Light Tour.

All the proceeds collected from the event are donated to the North Okanagan Neurological Society (NONA) which helps families with their children’s development. The event raises money two ways – from sponsors whose names you can find on the John Christmas signs identifying homes on the tour, and voluntary donations from people who enjoyed the tour.

Since the two parties partnered in 2021, the light tour has donated over $108,000 to NONA.

“Especially with the cause, like for kids and just what they can do with the money. It's pretty spectacular,” said realtor and event organizer, John Christmas. “I think they have plans on trying to put in a playground at NONA.”

This year's event has 21 Vernon houses on display as well as 5 houses in each Armstrong and Coldstream. Christmas says this is one of the most competitive years yet, with him having to turn down many other homes.

“It's a culture, so you see one house that's up, and knowing none of the neighbours want to be the house that's dark, you're seeing a lot more people decorate.”

The self-guided John Christmas Light Tour runs until Dec. 31 – an interactive map can be found online here.