Photo: Lake Country School of Dance

The Lake Country School of Dance is having their Christmas performance at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

The performance called “Rave Noel” follows a girl as she navigates through fantasy worlds where the wonders of winter unfold before her. The performance is a blend of different dance styles fit for all ages.

The showtimes are 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15.

Ticket information can be found here.