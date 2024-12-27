2024 a big year for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Photo: Castanet File Photo

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce took on its fair share of tasks in 2024.

“We're a membership-based nonprofit business support organization. We champion economic growth and provide advocacy, networking and development opportunities to our members,” said general manager, Dan Proulx about what the chamber does with the community.

The chamber is also at its biggest size with “close to 700 businesses and nonprofits” involved.

Proulx said big achievements for the chamber involved their various advocacy efforts, highlighted by their efforts to get an exception from the short term rental ban that affected communities like Predator Ridge and Outback Lakeside Resort.

“We met with stakeholders, coordinated meetings with our MLA, wrote letters, and eventually had a meeting with the premier as well,” said Proulx.

“We were able to get those exemptions for our members and help the tourism industry as well as those resort organizations.”

The chamber also advocated on big topics like reviewing the residential tenancy act, eliminating the carbon tax, as well as getting more funding to help the fight against invasive muscles.

Proulx said the chamber was one of the only organizations to host an all-candidates forum ahead of the 2024 B.C. Provincial Election. Adding that this gave “an opportunity to get educated and learn from all the candidates who were running so that they could make informed decisions.”

The chamber and Proulx are “really excited about the year ahead.”

They are launching a new business support program offering business analysis and consultation to support company growth.

The chamber’s three-year strategic plan will commence in 2025, focusing on strengthening the organization for everyone involved.