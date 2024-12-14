Vernon-based Climate Action Ripple Effect looking for volunteers

Photo: CARE Last spring, Grade 11 Vernon students Haylee Andal (middle) and Jade Ha (right) worked with UBCO professor and climate activist Mary Stockdale to build a project that promoted free transit for youth under 18. Their award-winning recommendations were recently endorsed by the Union of BC Municipalities, which would allow under-18s to ride all B.C. Transit and TransLink services free of charge.

Climate Action Ripple Effect planners are on the hunt for community-minded folks from all sectors, ages and cultures to help small groups of high-school students tackle local climate change.

“If you care about kids and climate, we should connect,” said Jo de Vries, CARE facilitator and Fresh Outlook Foundation CEO.

CARE is a Vernon-based climate education program that’s mobilized student and community climate action in Vernon since 2022 and is now expanding into the Central Okanagan. Local program collaborators include Central Okanagan Public Schools and City of Kelowna, with additional support from the nonprofit and business sectors.

“You don’t have to be an expert to be a great mentor. We’re looking for people with insights, ideas, and the passion to help students create solutions for local climate challenges,” de Vries said, adding

past mentors have used their imaginations to help teams explore links between climate and nature, agriculture, energy, waste, transportation, human health, and culture.

“We know everyone’s busy, but CARE doesn’t have to be a big time commitment. You can invest between eight and 40 hours from next February to May, depending on your availability before the CARE Expo on May. You could also be a one-off project advisor to support students during their research and project design phases,” he said.

According de Vries, the CARE 2024 Feedback Outcomes report, the vast majority of students surveyed in Vernon said CARE helped them build diverse educational and personal skills, the most helpful being confidence and agency.

Mentors surveyed said CARE enhances existing climate networks and collaborations, while fostering broader awareness and future action by individuals, families, organizations, and whole communities.

Mentors reported being more hopeful for the future and better connected with fellow climate advocates.

CARE is a climate education program facilitated by Fresh Outlook Foundan on in partnership with School District 22 and other major supporters such as the City of Vernon, Regional District of North Okanagan, Community Foundation of North Okanagan, and other climate-focused community groups, businesses, and post-secondary institutions.

For more information, check out the CARE Mentor Opportunities handout. If you’re interested in joining the growing CARE movement as a mentor or sponsor, email [email protected].