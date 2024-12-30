Big project on Coldstream agenda for 2025

Photo: Google Maps

There was a lot happening in Coldstream in 2024, with numerous construction projects coming to fruition – and there are some even bigger projects planned for 2025.

Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte said construction of the new public works building is nearly complete.

“The main building is finished and people have moved in and we are just finishing up work on the old fire hall,” said Hoyte who is in her first term as mayor.

Work on School Road in Lavington was also completed as was the Coldstream Cemetery master plan.

Hoyte said Coldstream officials were also kept busy meeting new provincial guidelines for housing legislation.

“We have done a complete overhaul of some required zoning and housing needs assessments,” she said.

Crews also finished work on Husband Road, which was delayed when the Provincial Archeology Branch ordered work to stop because of historical archeological significance in the area.

The project was put on hold for several weeks while staff obtained the necessary permits to work on the road.

Hoyte said that was a lesson learned and steps will be taken to avoid such delays in the future.

One of the biggest projects for 2025 will be the Aberdeen sewage trunk line.

“That is a huge project and it has been on the works for a long time,” said Hoyte of the multi-million project that will “open up development on the north end of Aberdeen for housing and that sort of thing.”

Hoyte said they are also “excited” about the construction of the new pier on Kalamalka Lake.

Work to tear down the aging pier began earlier this year, and the new pier is expected to be complete by springtime.

Coldstream council approved the general site plan for Rotary signage installation at Kalamalka Beach.

“Rotary has also proposed a signage with historical detail around the pier and the beach, bringing back to Council conceptual drawings and draft language to a future meeting for consideration,” read a release from the district in early December.

The proposed Rotary sign will incorporate the Rotary Seal and dedication text on a granite rock.

Council will also continue to seek input from the public on the official community plan.

“People seem pretty satisfied with the direction of Coldstream,” Hoyte said.