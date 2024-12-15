Vernon man delivered medical supplies to Ukraine, witnessed front lines of war

Photo: Scott Anderson Vernon's Scott Anderson, front centre, spent almost two weeks Ukraine.

From his vantage point, Scott Anderson was close enough to the front lines in Ukraine to see Russian soldiers in the distance.

The former Vernon city councillor and current Conservative Party of Canada candidate hopeful spent close to two weeks in the besieged nation that has been defending against Russian aggressors for almost three years.

He was so close to the front lines that one of the hotels he stayed at was destroyed by Russian bombs shortly after he was there.

Anderson travelled to Ukraine to deliver much-needed medical supplies to frontline troops. He described one city he visited as a scene from the zombie horror series The Walking Dead.

“It was absolutely eerie and deserted,” he said. “There were buildings with holes in them. It was quite an experience.”

Anderson, who rose to the rank of captain in the reserve military unit the BC Dragoons, said seeing the situation gave him a strong appreciation for what the troops and civilians were going through.

“What we hear over here seems to be filtered through various ideologies and censorships. What we hear is not really accurate,” he said. “One of my main takeaways was the patriotism, I was not expecting that.”

Anderson says he saw firsthand the pride Ukrainians have in their country, even in the eastern part of the country.

“Maybe some of them are ethnic Russians and many of them speak Russian, but they are absolutely Ukrainian," he said. "Driving through the frontline towns everything is blue and yellow [Ukraine's national colours].”

Ukrainian flags were hanging on street posts, on vehicles and wherever else they could he placed.

“It's overwhelming. I have never seen such an outpouring of patriotism anywhere," he said.

When residents flee the combat zone, they are not running east to Russia, but west, deeper into their homeland, Anderson added.

The other thing that struck him was how united the people are, noting crime “fell off a cliff” when the war started. Residents are doing everything they can to rid the country of post-Soviet corruption so they can align themselves with western nations, he said.

“They really want to be in the West,” Anderson said, adding Ukrainians see the prosperity of neighbouring countries like Poland and they want the same for their nation.