Crown seeking 19 years jail for 'violent, chaotic' home invasion near Lumby

Photo: Chelsey Mutter

The two men found guilty in a violent home invasion robbery near Lumby will need to wait until the new year to find out how long they’ll spend behind bars – with proposed jail times from lawyers varying by nearly a decade.

Edward Scott Coghill, 50, and Stewart Wayne Tkachuck, 53, were in B.C. Supreme Court Friday for sentencing, before court was adjourned for timing issues.

Crown prosecutor Brock Bellrichard called the facts of the September 2019 overnight break in “violent, chaotic, terrifying and reprehensible.”

Coghill and Tkachuk broke into a home on Dure Meadow Road, southwest of Lumby, wearing face coverings and carrying weapons, including firearms.

The pair shot out several lights before entering a bedroom where victims James Jurica and Candice Kado lay watching TV and playing games.

Jurica was shot in the chest, stomach and hip with shotgun pellets, before Kado struck one of the men in the head with a baseball bat. Kado was then shot in the chin, but didn’t realize until days later.

Kado and Jurica stopped resisting, but the intruders zip-tied Jurica up and beat him with a metal baton or bat. The intruders then zip-tied Kado up and stole cash, two e-bikes, a television and Jurica's truck, and sprayed some sort of repellent when leaving.

Both Coghill and Tkachuk entered not-guilty pleas at different times.

The February trial for the case was paused for one day when Tkachuk no-showed – a warrant was issued for his arrest after his ankle monitor was found and appeared to be cut off. The trial resumed and continued without Tkachuk.

Tkachuk was sentenced to 60 days behind bars in July for skipping out on the trial, at the time court heard he was the victim of vigilante violence which forced him to turn himself into police.

In June, Justice John Gibb-Carsley found the two men guilty of the violent break and enter. Coghill was found guilty of eight charges while Tkachuk was found guilty of nine. The charges include breaking and entering, robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent to wound, aggravated assault and unlawful confinement.

On Friday, Bellrichard said Tkachuk should spend between 17 and 19 years in jail, while defense counsel Claire Mastop argued for 10 to 11 years behind bars. Mastop was unable to finish her full submissions due to time constraints, but noted he has strong family support while he remains in jail.

Bellrichard said Coghill should spend 16 to 18 years behind bars, while his lawyer, Dominique Verdurmen, said he should spend eight years in jail. Court heard Coghill has been out on bail living under house arrest with an ankle monitor at his brother's house in the Lower Mainland and he's turned his life around.

Coghill and Tkachuk will be back in court on Jan. 10 where lawyers will wrap up final submissions.