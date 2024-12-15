Armstrong area has a long history of different types of crops

Photo: Vernon Museum E. R. Burnett's celery farm in 1907; Burnett is pictured second from left.

In the dark days of December, it’s easy to forget the Okanagan’s warm spring and summer months and the abundance they bring.

Some crops, however, are especially prone to slipping from memory — those lesser-known products that once played a significant role in the region’s agricultural history.

Between 1893 and 1905, the expansion of the Shuswap & Okanagan Railway allowed Vernon farmers to ship produce beyond the Valley.

Among the exports were white, red and black currants, a prized commodity in the early days of fruit production. While many gardeners continue to grow currants on a small scale, they were once a cornerstone of Vernon’s agricultural industry.

Celery was another surprising crop from the Okanagan’s past. Armstrong became known as the “Celery City” after E.R. Burnett introduced seeds from his hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 1900 and began cultivating them on his farm. By 1905, the farm was yielding impressive results. However, the celery industry began to fade around the First World War as farmers shifted their focus to another unexpected crop.

During the wartime and Depression eras, potatoes became a key crop in the Okanagan due to their suitability for dehydration, which made them an ideal food source for long-term storage and transportation. The region’s connection to potato farming began even earlier, in 1893, when Lord and Lady Aberdeen successfully grew potatoes on their Kelowna property, Guisachan, alongside clover and timothy hay.

Tomatoes also played a major role in the Okanagan's history, once making up the largest share of vegetables processed by local canneries like Bulmans in Vernon. The smell of tomatoes being processed was a hallmark of Okanagan cities during the fall. However, production began to decline in the 1950s and 1960s due to crop disease and changing agricultural trends.

One such trend was the introduction of ginseng. Horticulturist Al Oliver brought new techniques from Asia to the Okanagan, helping the region establish a thriving ginseng industry by the 1980s. The crop grew from obscurity to become a highly profitable export, attracting significant investment. However, by 2010, ginseng production had all but disappeared.

These crops tell a story of how the Okanagan’s agricultural landscape has evolved over time, shaped by changing markets and farming practices. While some, like currants and potatoes, have endured on a small scale, others, like celery, tomatoes, and ginseng, reflect unique chapters in its history. Together, they highlight the diversity and adaptability of Okanagan’s farmers.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.