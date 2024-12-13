Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District Restorative Justice Services moves to People Place

Photo: CMHA Vernon & District Margaret Clark, manager of CMHA Vernon & District?s Restorative Justice Services, welcomes a new location at the People Place so her team can continue to serve North Okanagan residents.

North Okanagan residents will continue to be served by Restorative Justice Services in a new location.

Restorative Justice Services, operated by the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon & District, has moved from the City of Vernon Community Safety Office to the People Place at 3402 27th Ave.

“We are excited to continue the important work of restorative justice, and the new location will provide additional space for our staff and volunteers to provide support to those involved in the program,” said Margaret Clark, manager of Restorative Justice Services.

Clark has operated Restorative Justice Services in the North Okanagan for 18 years.

Restorative justice is an approach to justice that focuses on addressing the harm caused by crime/wrongdoing while holding the accused responsible for their action and providing an opportunity for the parties directly affected by the crime – victims, businesses, and communities – to identify and address their needs to repair the harm.

Restorative justice is based on an understanding that crime/wrongdoing is a violation of people and relationships. The principles of restorative justice are based on respect, compassion and inclusivity. Restorative justice encourages meaningful engagement and accountability and provides an opportunity for healing, reparation and reintegration. Restorative justice processes take various forms and may take place at all stages of the criminal justice system.

Restorative Justice Services is available throughout the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP area, which includes Vernon, Okanagan Indian Band, Falkland, Spallumcheen, Armstrong, Enderby, Splatsin, Coldstream, Lumby and regional district electoral areas.

For more information on Restorative Justice Services, click here.