Vernon's Community Futures North Okanagan was busy in 2024

Photo: Facebook

Business is booming at Vernon's Community Futures North Okanagan office.

And that's just the way they like it.

On top of their numerous regular programs, 2024 saw the agency implement and complete several projects in the city.

Leigha Horsfield, CFNO executive director, said one of the major projects to come to fruition in 2024 was the Murphy’s Landing workforce housing project, a housing program that will help attract medical professionals to Vernon.

The three homes will provide living accommodations for up to eight people.

CFNO led the initiative that is part of a North Okanagan medical residency program at UBCO.

Horsfield said the project is more than just immediate housing for medical professionals, but is part of a long-term plan to keep those professionals in Vernon.

“That was a big deal for us from an organizational perspective,” Horsfield said, adding CFNO also worked with UBC and Okanagan College “to develop an retention strategy that would entice these folk to stay in out community.”

Horsfield said the CFNO also wrote an “extensive proposal” that is now in front of the Ministry of Health for a community health centre.

“The goal is to be able to attach over 6,000 people who not have a primary doctor, to primary care,” Horsfield said. “We are hoping to hear in the coming weeks so that is one for 2025.”

The CFNO also wrapped up the highly successful Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP) that helped smaller communities attract skilled immigrants by matching jobseekers with employers.

“That was a wildly successful program,” she said. “We submitted an application for the next version of that which in the Rural Community Immigration Pilot and we anticipate hearing about that in 2025.”

In 2024, the CFNO also held a job fair with Nexus BC that attracted more than 200 people who had the chance to meet with 30 potential employers.

They also re-launched the youth employment program that helps area youths get training and support to join the labour force.

Horsfield said CFNO is hoping to hold a rail trail readiness program with businesses Armstrong and Lumby to take advantage of the opportunities the rail trail will provide in those regions.

CFNO also celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024.

“That was a big deal,” she said. “We had over 200 people come to our anniversary party to help us celebrate 40 years of impact in the community.”