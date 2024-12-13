Spallumcheen's Horse Drawn Okanagan presents seventh annual sleigh ride event

Photo: Horse Drawn Okanagan

Get into the Christmas spirit this year with horses, sleigh bells, hot cocoa and carolling around the fire at Spallumcheen's Horse Drawn Okanagan.

The 7th annual sleigh ride event, Dec. 20 – 24, and 26 – 29 is a popular experience for the whole family and participants will see the power of the Clydesdales, Percherons and Belgians, as they glide across snow-covered fields.

Guests can also visit with the resident ponies, as well as the friendly sheep and Willow the donkey, play old-fashioned games, and take photos with family and friends in the decorated hay shed. New this year, local musicians will perform live.

“We are excited to have musicians join us this year. We love playing all the classic songs but there is something really special about live music. We have an amazing piano player and a very talented guitar player joining us. After a lovely sleigh ride, it’s nice to spend some time in our venue enjoying music with loved ones,” said Kelly MacIntosh, teamster and event co-ordinator.

Hot chocolate and cookies are complementary and served from a vintage horse trailer bar. Sleigh rides are approximately 20-25 minutes long, and the sleighs can seat a maximum of 14 people. The whole experience will take approximately an hour. Afternoon and evening times are available.

“We’ll also have a couple new displays of antique horse-drawn equipment in the hay field during the rides. It’s important to us to provide a bit of information on the historical importance of draft horses, such as hauling freight, haying, logging, or ice harvesting. It’s part of our heritage,” MacIntosh said.

Tickets are $28 for adults, $15 for children 4-12 years, and kids ages three and under free. Tickets must be purchased in advance online or by calling 250-549-7469.

The event will take place at 4735 Grandview Flats Rd North, Spallumcheen.

Vernon Search and Rescue is the charity of choice for this year's sleigh ride event.