Vernon Community Arts Centre hosting 19th annual Artsolutely artisan market until Christmas Eve

Forget big box stores and shopping online, the real gifts are at the Vernon Community Arts Centre.

The 19th annual Artsolutely Holiday Artisan Market is taking place at the Polson Park facility through Christmas Eve.

The popular event features 35 Okanagan artists and thousands of unique gift ideas.

“We've got things here that you will only see at Artsolutely,” said centre manager Rodney Goodchild.

Art pieces can be found in numerous mediums from clay to glass to wood and everything in between.

The customer appreciation day will also include several special activities.

There will be live artists demos – including chainsaw carving by Tyler Welfing - as well as kid's activities, a visit from Santa from noon to 1 p.m. and live entertainment.

By supporting Artsolutely, people are not only supporting the artists, but the arts centre as well.

“This a large fundraiser for the community,” said Helen Kovacs who operates Red Dog Glass Studio in Cherryville.

“In order to have the arts centre, they need funding so they take a portion of our sales which helps to keep the centre open. It's a great place for artists to showcase, artists to teach and for the community come and learn and share art.”

The art centre holds numerous workshops and programs throughout the year for budding artists of all ages.

For more information, visit the centre's website.